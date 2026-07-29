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VOTING UNDER FIRE: Israel Drafts Emergency Election-Day Procedures

Farmers spray water in a burned agricultural field next to a projectile near the town of Najha, Syria, Monday, June 8, 2026, after debris from Iranian missile launches during the Iran-Israel conflict fell in the area. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Israel’s Central Elections Committee is preparing emergency procedures to safeguard voting in the event of missile fire or other security disruptions on Election Day, according to a report in i24 News.

Under the proposed regulations, voting at a polling station would be immediately suspended if a rocket siren sounds. A camera would then be activated to document the process, while all ballots and envelopes would be placed inside a designated emergency envelope and secured by the local polling committee.

The measures are intended to protect the integrity of the vote while allowing affected polling stations to resume operations once the emergency has passed.

The proposed rules would also establish special voting procedures for soldiers serving in active operational areas, including allowing frontline troops to identify themselves and cast ballots using their military identification tags.

The emergency regulations have not yet received final approval and are expected to be brought before the Central Elections Committee for consideration.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 

 

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