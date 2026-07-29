NORMALIZATION PUSH: Israel Urges U.S. to Link Saudi Nuclear Deal to Israel Ties

Israel has intensified efforts to persuade the Trump administration to make Saudi normalization with Israel part of the broader understandings surrounding a proposed U.S.-Saudi civilian nuclear agreement, according to a report in i24 News.

The move reflects both a strategic and political priority for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has privately told close associates that he wants to secure “the next big thing” by reaching a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia before Israel’s elections.

The Likud views such an agreement as a major diplomatic achievement that could be delivered following Netanyahu’s recent meeting with President Donald Trump. A senior Israeli diplomatic source said Trump could link progress on Saudi civilian nuclear cooperation to an expansion of the Abraham Accords.

“That is a red line,” the source said, describing Washington’s approach as aligning with Israel’s objectives.

Netanyahu is also said to view expanding the “circle of peace” as one of the main goals of his visit to Washington, a reference widely understood in Israel as an effort to advance ties with Saudi Arabia.

Expanding the Abraham Accords remains a central part of Trump’s foreign-policy agenda, while Israel is seeking to ensure that any U.S.-Saudi nuclear agreement is accompanied by progress toward formal relations between Riyadh and Yerushalayim.

A normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia would represent one of the most significant diplomatic developments in the Middle East in decades, particularly if reached before Israel heads to the polls.

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