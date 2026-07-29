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TENSIONS RISE: Azerbaijan Bans Two Iranian Media Outlets

In this photo provided by the Azerbaijan's Presidential Press Office, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, left, shakes hands with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev during their meeting in the inauguration ceremony of dam of Qiz Qalasi, or Castel of Girl in Azeri, at the border of Iran and Azerbaijan, Sunday, May 19, 2024. A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suffered a "hard landing" on Sunday, Iranian state media reported, without immediately elaborating. (Azerbaijani Presidential Press Office via AP)

Azerbaijan announced Wednesday that it is banning two Iranian media organizations from operating within the country, in response to Tehran’s decision to prohibit Azerbaijan’s state broadcaster and place it on a list of “hostile media organizations,” Kan News reported.

The Azerbaijani government said Iran’s Sahar television channel and Mehr News Agency will no longer be permitted to operate in the country. Their representatives will also be barred from maintaining a presence in Azerbaijan.

Baku’s Media Development Agency accused the Iranian outlets of conducting propaganda against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, constitutional order, territorial integrity and national security.

The move marks a further deterioration in relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, a strategic partner of Israel.

Last month, CNN reported that Israel had secretly deployed elite units in Azerbaijan during the war with Iran as part of a network of covert sites intended to support operations against Tehran. According to that report, Israeli forces operated from several locations in southern Azerbaijan near Iran’s northern border, conducting intelligence-gathering and drone missions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 

 

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