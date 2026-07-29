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WAR PLANS: CENTCOM Chief Developed Two-Week Air Campaign to Cripple Iran’s Missiles

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the media during a press briefing with Adm. Brad Cooper, center, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, right, at the Pentagon, Thursday, April 16, 2026 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper has quietly directed the U.S. military campaign against Iran from Tampa while remaining largely outside the public spotlight, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Gen. Dan Caine and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have delivered most of President Trump’s public war updates and have had greater access to the Oval Office, while Cooper has focused on directing operations and developing military options.

Cooper prepared a plan for a punishing air campaign lasting up to two weeks that would be aimed at severely damaging Iran’s missile capabilities if Trump decides to escalate following Iran’s recent missile attack. U.S. officials said Israeli forces could also participate in a renewed large-scale offensive.

The CENTCOM commander argued that a major air campaign would sharply reduce Iran’s ability to retaliate and, over time, lower the demand for scarce U.S. defensive interceptors. Caine, by contrast, emphasized preserving limited American air-defense stocks and strengthening defenses around key regional sites. Hegseth has supported Cooper’s more aggressive approach.

Cooper had earlier estimated that the campaign against Iran could require six weeks or more to achieve its objectives. On March 31, he assessed that approximately 20 additional days would still be needed to complete the operation.

The April 3 shootdown of a U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle over southwestern Iran, despite the successful rescue of both crew members, helped push Trump toward pursuing a ceasefire several days later.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 

 

 

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