STRATEGY DIVIDE: Trump Frustrated as Top Officials Clash Over Iran War

President Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated as senior administration officials remain divided over how to proceed with the war against Iran, with no agreement on the conflict’s ultimate objective or a clear path toward ending it, according to NBC News.

Trump erupted at several top national security officials during a meeting last week, shouting expletives as he expressed anger over the military options presented to him and his inability to secure an agreement with Tehran, a U.S. official and another person familiar with the discussion said.

“The president is exasperated,” a Trump ally who has discussed the war with him said. “I don’t think he believed it was going to be this difficult to get the Iranians to agree to a deal.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that Trump lost his temper, saying the claim was false and that the president trusts his national security team. She stressed that Trump remains the administration’s final decision-maker.

Officials are reportedly divided over the central purpose of the war, including whether the priority should be preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, or eliminating Tehran’s missile and drone capabilities. One U.S. official warned that the military had achieved “a series of tactical victories” but could face “a strategic defeat” without clear policy guidance.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has emerged as one of the strongest advocates for renewed major combat operations, believing increased military pressure could force Iran back to negotiations. Vice President JD Vance has favored diplomacy behind the scenes, while making clear that he will support whatever Trump ultimately decides.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has questioned what a major escalation would accomplish and has repeatedly warned Trump about the depletion of U.S. munitions. The military has nevertheless continued preparing for the possible resumption of large-scale operations without receiving clear guidance on the desired end result.

Trump is expected to receive expanded military options this week, including possible strikes against Iranian-backed groups across the region. A Cabinet meeting is also scheduled to take place at Camp David on Friday.

One Trump ally said the president has at times discussed “a dramatic increase in the war” and believes such a move may become necessary, although he would still prefer an agreement that produces less fighting and fewer deaths.

Trump publicly threatened Iran again Wednesday, saying the United States would strike hard following renewed Iranian attacks. Iranian officials, meanwhile, have denied that negotiations with Washington are underway, despite Trump’s insistence that discussions remain active.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also met Trump in Washington this week, where the two leaders discussed three possible courses of action: a diplomatic agreement eliminating Iran’s ability to obtain a nuclear weapon, maintaining economic and military pressure, or renewed military action. Netanyahu did not tell Trump which option he preferred.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)