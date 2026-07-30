BORDER CRISIS: Thousands Of Illegal Migrants Storm Into Spain Through Ceuta

Thousands of illegal migrants, most of them Moroccan nationals along with others from sub-Saharan Africa, stormed the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa on Thursday in one of the largest mass border breaches in recent years.

According to reports, migrants climbed border fences, forced open gates, and rushed into Spanish territory. Some were heard shouting “Viva España!” as they crossed the border.

The mass crossing followed a week in which more than 1,500 migrants reportedly reached Ceuta by swimming across the sea. During the latest breach, Moroccan security forces reportedly withdrew from the immediate area, leaving Spain’s Civil Guard and local police struggling to contain the surge.

Ceuta and the nearby Spanish enclave of Melilla form the European Union’s only land border with Africa and have long been major entry points for migrants seeking to reach Europe. The enclaves have experienced repeated mass crossings over the years, including a 2021 incident in which approximately 8,000 migrants entered Ceuta within two days.

The latest influx comes amid an ongoing political battle in Spain over immigration policy. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government is advancing plans to legalize the status of hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants already living in the country, arguing the move is needed to address labor shortages, support Spain’s aging population, and strengthen the economy.

Conservative parties and other critics have strongly opposed the proposal, warning it could place additional strain on housing and public services while encouraging even more illegal migration into Spain and the European Union.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)