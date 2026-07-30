CYBER THREAT: U.S. Suspects Iran Behind Attacks On Minnesota Water Systems

U.S. officials increasingly believe Iran was behind cyberattacks that disrupted municipal water systems across Minnesota, though investigators cautioned that the assessment remains preliminary, according to The New York Times.

The attacks affected dozens of water systems, but officials said there were no indications that any drinking water had been rendered unsafe. The investigation is continuing and could take weeks or months to determine conclusively who was responsible.

Officials said the attackers apparently gained access to internet-connected industrial control systems used by small water utilities, allowing them to interfere with automated operations. Local authorities were able to restore affected systems and operate them manually while the investigation continued.

The incidents come amid heightened concern that Iran could target vulnerable American infrastructure through cyberattacks as the conflict in the Middle East continues. Federal officials have repeatedly warned local governments and utilities to strengthen cybersecurity protections, particularly by changing default passwords and securing systems connected to the internet.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)