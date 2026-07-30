PA PAYMENTS: Study Links Terrorist Salary Program To October 7 Planners

A Palestinian Authority program provides released terrorists with grants, government employment and continuing salaries, including senior Hamas figures involved in planning, financing or carrying out the October 7 massacre, according to a study cited by Lt. Col. (res.) Adv. Maurice Hirsch.

Hirsch, a senior researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, said public discussion often focuses on payments made to terrorists while they are imprisoned, while overlooking the benefits they receive after their release.

Under the program, terrorists who served between five and 10 years in an Israeli prison receive priority for employment with the Palestinian Authority. When no position is available, they may receive a salary without working. Those who served more than 10 years are guaranteed PA employment and are paid according to a seniority-based salary scale, Hirsch said.

The system applies regardless of terrorist affiliation and included Hamas leaders released in the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange. Hirsch said Yahya Sinwar, who spent approximately 20 years in prison, qualified as a PA employee under the law. He identified Sinwar, Zaher Jabarin, Rawhi Mushtaha and Tawfiq Abu Naim among the senior Hamas figures who received payments and were later involved in the October 7 attack. Salah al-Arouri, who lived abroad, also received funds through the program, he said.

Hirsch argued that the regular salaries enabled released terrorists to devote their time and resources to preparing attacks without being required to work. He said the findings could be significant in lawsuits filed by thousands of terror victims seeking to establish a connection between the Palestinian Authority and the October 7 massa

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)