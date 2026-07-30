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LEFT-WING MELTDOWN: Democrats Candidates Blast Yair Golan For Calling Havat Gilad Attack “Terror” And Saying “Judea And Samaria”

Democrats chairman Yair Golan. (Screenshot)

A heated internal dispute erupted during a closed meeting of Israel’s Democrats party over how candidates should publicly discuss the deadly terrorist attack near Havat Gilad, according to Ynet.

During the meeting, former Meretz MK Gaby Lasky criticized party chairman Yair Golan for using the term “Judea and Samaria” in his public statements and demanded that he instead call the area the “West Bank.” Golan rejected the demand, saying: “I reject the claim that ‘Judea and Samaria’ is a right-wing term.”

The discussion focused on the party’s response to the attack. In his initial statement, Golan described the incident as a terrorist attack, expressed condolences to the family of the Israeli victim and wished a full recovery to those wounded. He added that terrorism must be confronted with military force, determination and without compromise, while also calling for a broader strategic initiative.

Two candidates representing the Arab sector on the party slate, Somaya Bashir and Eid Badir, reportedly criticized Golan’s initial response and said they had received significant criticism from the Arab community over his post. According to sources who attended the meeting, some party members viewed his decision to call the incident a terrorist attack, rather than a “clash between settlers and Palestinians,” as a right-wing message that adopted the “settlers’ narrative.”

Moshe Radman, who holds the ninth position on the party slate, published a separate response approximately two-and-a-half hours after the attack. He accused the media of framing the incident according to the settlers’ narrative, said he did not yet know who had attacked first and questioned the presence of Israeli communities and hikers in the area.

Party officials also warned candidates that when they disagree with a particular party message, they should first raise the issue with campaign headquarters rather than publish an independent statement on social media.

The Democrats party said it does not comment on remarks made during closed meetings.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 

 

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