HISTORIC AGREEMENT: Trump Announces Full Disarmament Deal For Hamas And All Armed Terrorist Groups In Gaza

President Donald Trump announced that the Board of Peace has reached what he described as a “historic agreement” for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza.

Trump said the agreement is a major step toward lasting peace and security and will clear the way for Gaza to be governed by a new Palestinian government working closely with the Board of Peace. He said Israel would receive the security it needs, while Gaza would no longer be used as a base for terrorist attacks.

Under the agreement, implementation will take place in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, while the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to assume responsibility for security in Gaza.

Trump called the agreement a major milestone in implementing his 20-point plan and thanked Egypt, Qatar and Turkey for their mediation efforts, along with members of his administration who helped secure the breakthrough.

“The threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will NOT be allowed to rebuild,” Trump wrote, adding that Gaza will be placed under a new Palestinian government that serves its people.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)