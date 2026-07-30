BORO PARK: Shomrim, NYPD End Fraud Spree, Arrest Two Suspects Following Reckless Escape

A fraud spree targeting multiple Boro Park businesses came to an end Wednesday after the coordinated efforts of Shomrim volunteers from several neighborhoods and the NYPD led to the arrest of two suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Sources tell YWN that numerous local store owners reported two individuals entered businesses and fraudulently obtained expensive electronics. In some cases, the suspects used stolen credit cards to purchase merchandise. In other instances, they claimed to have sent Zelle payments, showing merchants what appeared to be payment confirmation screenshots. The store owners later discovered the screenshots were fake and that no money had been deposited into their accounts.

As additional reports came in, Shomrim volunteers spread throughout the neighborhood, safely monitoring the suspects’ movements while providing real-time updates to responding NYPD officers.

When the suspects realized they had been spotted, they fled in a vehicle on near 13th Avenue and 53rd Street. During their escape, they drove recklessly, nearly striking pedestrians, NYPD officers, Shomrim volunteers, and other bystanders. The vehicle also slammed into several cars, causing property damage before the suspects escaped the area.

Shomrim volunteers continued tracking the suspects from a safe distance while relaying their location to the NYPD. The suspects were ultimately located in Brownsville, where NYPD officers took both individuals into custody. Their vehicle was recovered, along with the stolen merchandise.

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