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MILITARY SHIFT: U.S. Weighing Reduction Of Troop Presence In Kuwait

US military in Strait of Hormuz. Photo: CENTCOM

The United States is reportedly considering reducing its military presence in Kuwait, according to a Wall Street Journal report, following months of heightened tensions and attacks during the conflict with Iran.

According to U.S. officials, the Pentagon had been evaluating the possibility even before the war with Iran began. However, after Iranian attacks targeted U.S. installations in Kuwait, some American forces were temporarily relocated to reduce their exposure.

The potential drawdown has raised concerns in Kuwait that the temporary reduction could become permanent. Since the 1991 Gulf War, Kuwait has served as one of the U.S. military’s largest logistics hubs, hosting thousands of American troops, M1 Abrams tanks, and other military equipment.

Despite the reported discussions, the Wall Street Journal said relations between Washington and Kuwait remain strong, with no indication that Kuwait intends to reduce its reliance on the United States for its defense.

During the conflict with Iran, Kuwait came under repeated missile and drone attacks targeting energy infrastructure, desalination facilities, the international airport, and port facilities. U.S. air defense systems intercepted most of the incoming projectiles, but American bases in Kuwait also came under heavy attack, including a March strike that killed six U.S. service members.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Kuwait Douglas Silliman told the Wall Street Journal that the attacks caused many Kuwaitis to view the American military presence as both a burden and a vital necessity for the country’s security.

Former Pentagon official Elizabeth Dent said the key question is whether maintaining such a large U.S. force in Kuwait remains sustainable if tensions with Iran continue. She warned that a permanent reduction could weaken Washington’s long-term security commitment to Kuwait.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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