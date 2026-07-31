ESCALATION: U.S., Israel Prepare Massive Strikes On Iran’s Energy Infrastructure

The United States and Israel are preparing what could become one of the most aggressive waves of attacks yet against Iran, with the planned bombardment focused on energy-related infrastructure across the country, according to a report by CBS News.

Extensive discussions have been underway over potential attacks on Iran’s power grid and other energy targets, although President Donald Trump had not yet given final approval for the strikes. The planning comes as the U.S. and Israel consider expanding their campaign beyond military installations and directly targeting infrastructure that provides electricity and supports Iran’s energy sector.

High-level U.S. discussions were held Friday over the possibility of cutting electricity across Tehran. However, no decision on such an attack had been made as of Friday afternoon.

The U.S. has already struck bridges during the conflict that American officials described as dual-use infrastructure utilized by both Iran’s military and civilians. Trump also warned last week that the United States would bomb and destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant for every attack carried out against a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

The preparations signal the possibility of a major new phase in the conflict, with strikes potentially reaching critical infrastructure serving Iran’s capital and other areas of the country.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)