RUSSIA AIDS IRAN: Moscow Sharing Satellite And Signals Intelligence, Officials Say

Russia is providing Iran with electronic intelligence that is likely helping Tehran locate American forces, interfere with U.S.-made weapons and improve its ability to withstand American airstrikes, according to a report by NBC News.

A U.S. official and a European official with knowledge of the matter said Moscow is supplying Iran with signals intelligence gathered from electronic emissions produced by communications networks, radar systems and military weapons. Russia has also shared satellite imagery that could help Iran target American forces.

Officials and experts said the combination of satellite surveillance, signals intelligence and Russian technical knowledge of American weapons systems is likely helping Iran strengthen its defenses and refine attacks against ships, aircraft and other moving targets.

The intelligence assistance may partly explain why Iran has remained more resilient than American officials anticipated six months into the war. Russian electronic surveillance could help Tehran improve its targeting database, assess damage following strikes and detect incoming attacks against Iranian territory.

Since the United States and Israel launched the air war in February, Iran has fired thousands of missiles and drones at American bases and forces, infrastructure across Gulf countries and commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. Despite sustained American bombardment, Iran has retained part of its missile and drone arsenal.

President Donald Trump said on July 24 that he accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assurance that Moscow was not selling weapons to Iran or participating in the conflict. Asked earlier this week about claims that Russia was providing satellite imagery of American bases, Trump said he did not believe the assistance was occurring at a high level and described any such help as having little impact.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told lawmakers last week that both Russia and China had been enabling some Iranian activities, but did not provide additional details. A White House official said nothing being done by an outside country was improving Iran’s ability to target Americans.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)