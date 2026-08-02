GOP SUCCESSION FIGHT: Conservative Establishment Moves Against JD Vance

A behind-the-scenes battle over the future leadership of the Republican Party is intensifying, with Vice President JD Vance emerging as the central figure in the struggle over who will eventually succeed President Donald Trump.

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial pages have launched a series of sharp attacks against Vance, reflecting concerns among longtime Republican establishment figures who fear the continued dominance of the populist and isolationist approach that has reshaped the party since Trump’s rise in 2016.

Vance’s critics have accused him of prioritizing his own political advancement over efforts to strengthen the Republican Party. They pointed to his promotion of a new book instead of concentrating his efforts on expanding the GOP’s strength in Congress. The Journal also criticized his foreign-policy positions as naive and took aim at his close ties to antisemite Tucker Carlson.

Vance’s allies, however, reportedly view the criticism with indifference and even satisfaction. They believe attacks from the Journal and the old Republican establishment reinforce his standing among Trump’s political base by showing that he remains aligned with grassroots voters rather than Washington elites.

The larger question is whether Vance can reproduce Trump’s ability to break the traditional party establishment through the force of his personality and political appeal.

Traditional conservatives are meanwhile promoting possible alternatives, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as they seek to prevent Vance from automatically inheriting control of the party after the Trump era.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)