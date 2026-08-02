STILL ON THE TABLE: Israeli Officials Say U.S. Strike on Iran Remains Possible

Israeli officials say a U.S. strike on Iran remains a possibility despite President Donald Trump’s announcement that the planned operation had been called off, according to a report by i24 News.

Israel had been preparing in recent days for the possibility of a broad American attack targeting what officials described as the Iranian regime’s “soft underbelly,” including critical energy infrastructure.

Trump announced early Sunday morning that he was calling off the strike amid new understandings with Tehran regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to address Iran’s nuclear program.

Despite disappointment in Jerusalem, Israeli officials stressed that the decision is not necessarily final. “A U.S. strike remains on the table,” a security source said.

Israeli officials reportedly believe Washington has lost faith in the possibility of reaching a genuine and lasting agreement with Tehran, but is allowing diplomacy a limited additional window. Should negotiations collapse, military action would remain a real option, with the timetable determined by Washington.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)