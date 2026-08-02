DEAD HEAT: Netanyahu and Eisenkot Tied as Bennett Continues to Slide

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud and Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party are tied at 23 seats each in a new Kan News poll published Sunday evening.

Likud gained one seat compared with last week’s poll, while Yashar rose by two. Naftali Bennett’s Beyachad party fell by one seat to 13, while Yair Golan’s Democrats dropped by two seats to eight.

Otzma Yehudit and Yisrael Beiteinu each remained at nine seats. Shas and United Torah Judaism held steady at eight seats apiece. Hadash-Ta’al gained one seat, rising to six, while Ra’am remained at five. The Religious Zionism party lost one seat, falling to four.

The party led by Yoaz Hendel and Chili Tropper cleared the electoral threshold with four seats. In a separate scenario in which two new right-wing parties run—one led by Gilad Erdan and Yuli Edelstein and another led by Ofer Winter—neither crosses the electoral threshold.

The Netanyahu bloc remained at 52 seats, while the Eisenkot bloc stood at 57. The Arab parties received a combined 11 seats.

Netanyahu continued to lead in polling on suitability for prime minister. He received 40% against Bennett’s 31%, and 40% against Eisenkot’s 36%. In a head-to-head matchup between Eisenkot and Bennett, Eisenkot led 37% to 15%.

Asked whether Israel should oppose an agreement with Hamas in Gaza, 45% said Israel should oppose it, 27% said Israel should agree, and another 27% said they did not know.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)