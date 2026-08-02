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GAZA “DAY AFTER” PLAN: More Than 60 Projects Set to Begin Within Six Months

Construction work in Gaza. (IDF spokesperson)

The Gaza “Board of Peace” is advancing plans for more than 60 projects across the Strip, with some expected to begin as early as this month and others scheduled through January 2027, according to an internal fundraising document obtained by Kan News.

The projects are intended to form part of the “day after” plan for Gaza. Sources familiar with the matter said they are not focused on rebuilding the Strip itself, but rather on infrastructure, economic acceleration and several initiatives related to internal security.

The plans include additional pilot areas and humanitarian camps, where an employment initiative known as “Gaza Tech Park” is expected to begin. Hospitals are also slated for repairs, while rubble and unexploded ordnance are to be cleared.

A special unit would be established to protect members of the technocratic committee, who have not yet entered Gaza partly due to security concerns. Police detention facilities would also be constructed, alongside additional programs intended to support the multinational force.

The document is an internal working plan, and some of the projects are expected to be implemented during the initial phase. Other initiatives remain dependent on funding the Board of Peace hopes to raise, as well as approval from Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 

 

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GAZA “DAY AFTER” PLAN: More Than 60 Projects Set to Begin Within Six Months