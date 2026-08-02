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LEBANON BLAST: IDF Says Explosive That Wounded Five Lebanese Soldiers Belonged to Hezbollah

IDF soldiers at the Litani River in southern Lebanon. (IDF spokesperson)

The explosive device that detonated and wounded five Lebanese Armed Forces soldiers in southern Lebanon belonged to Hezbollah and was not an Israeli device, the IDF said Sunday.

Earlier, the Lebanese army blamed Israel for the incident, claiming the soldiers were injured in an Israeli strike in the Bint Jbeil area.

Following a review, the IDF said the device did not belong to the Israeli military and was assessed, based on the information available, to have belonged to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The IDF added that the explosion occurred near Kfara, outside the Israeli security zone in southern Lebanon, in an area where no IDF soldiers were present.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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