Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WARTIME DISCOVERY: Drought Reveals Sunken Nazi Ships In Danube River

An unusually severe drought has exposed the wreckage of German World War II vessels in the Danube River near the Serbian town of Prahovo, after prolonged heat and low water levels caused the river to recede dramatically.

The newly exposed remains are believed to be part of roughly 200 German warships and support vessels deliberately scuttled in 1944 as Nazi forces retreated from the advancing Soviet Red Army. The vessels were sunk both to prevent their capture and to block navigation along the Danube.

Authorities warn that some of the ships may still contain unexploded ammunition, making recovery operations dangerous and technically challenging.

Serbian officials say the submerged wrecks continue to pose a hazard to river traffic, with the exceptionally low water levels bringing more of the decades-old vessels into view.

The Danube has experienced repeated periods of historically low water in recent years, with extreme heat and drought exposing long-hidden wartime relics across parts of Eastern Europe.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

TRUMP PULLS BACK: U.S. Attack on Iran Canceled as Framework for Deal Emerges

“We’re Stretched Thin”: U.S. General Warns Pentagon, “We Won’t Be Able To Defend Israel”

HERZOG BLASTS MAMDANI: Israeli President Warns NYC Mayoral Candidate Is Endangering Jews, Praises Trump, Sounds Alarm On Iran

ISRAEL ON ITS HIGHEST ALERT; Preparing For Iranian Missile Bombardment

🚨 MIDDLE EAST ON EGDE: US Embassies Urge Citizens to Leave Middle East As Reports Claim Trump Orders New Attack On Iran

RUSSIA AIDS IRAN: Moscow Sharing Satellite And Signals Intelligence, Officials Say

DISARMAMENT FIRST: Board of Peace Official Says Israeli Concessions Are Conditional and Reversible

TENSIONS AIRED: Netanyahu Confronts Vance Over Criticism Of Israeli Government

DISARMAMENT TALKS: Report Says Iran Urged Hamas To Reject Proposed Deal

SAUDI PREPARATIONS: Report Says Riyadh Readies Military Offensive Against Houthis