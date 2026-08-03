LIKUD RETURN: Netanyahu Presses Ron Dermer To Reenter Politics

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is continuing efforts to persuade former Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to return to political life and accept a reserved position on the Likud slate for the next Knesset, according to Walla.

Despite Netanyahu’s efforts, Dermer is currently not interested in returning to public office, and political officials believe the chances of him agreeing to join the Likud list remain slim.

Dermer, long considered one of Netanyahu’s closest and most influential advisers, left the government in November 2025 after serving as strategic affairs minister and leading sensitive diplomatic negotiations on Israel’s behalf. He subsequently entered the private sector but has remained in close contact with the Prime Minister’s Office.

Political officials describe Dermer as being “called up for reserve duty” whenever a major diplomatic issue arises. Last week, he participated in preparatory meetings held by Netanyahu’s team ahead of the prime minister’s meeting with President Donald Trump, assisting primarily with coordination involving the U.S. administration.

When he resigned last year, Dermer said the decision was personal and followed a promise to his family that he would serve for only two years. He said he extended his tenure twice because of the security situation, first to address the threat posed by Iran’s military nuclear capabilities and later to help conclude the Gaza war under Israel’s terms and bring the hostages home.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)