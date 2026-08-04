HEAT EMERGENCY: Extreme Heat Linked To Nearly 10,000 Deaths In Germany As Global Heat Wave Intensifies

Extreme heat continues to grip large parts of the world, with German health officials estimating that nearly 10,000 people have died from heat-related causes since the start of the year, most of them elderly. The figures, reported by Reuters, are based on estimates from Germany’s national public health institute, which found a sharp increase in deaths during periods of exceptionally high temperatures.

Germany is not alone in facing the deadly effects of the heat. South Korea has declared the ongoing heat wave a national disaster after 19 people died and the city of Yangsan recorded a record 42.5°C (108.5°F), the highest temperature in 122 years of recordkeeping.

In the United Kingdom, health authorities say approximately 2,900 heat-related deaths have been recorded this year, approaching the record set in 2022. Across Western Europe, more than 10,000 excess deaths were reported during a single heat wave in July, with most victims over the age of 65.

Japan has also been hit hard, with at least 14 heat-related deaths and more than 10,000 people hospitalized for heat illness in just one week. Authorities have issued widespread heat warnings and urged residents to avoid prolonged outdoor activity.

Governments around the world have responded by opening cooling centers, limiting outdoor work during the hottest hours, and increasing outreach to elderly and other vulnerable populations. Experts warn that extreme heat events are becoming more frequent and longer-lasting, requiring countries to adapt to a growing public health threat.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)