TRAGEDY IN MICHIGAN: Brother And Sister Niftar After Lake Michigan Drowning

A heartbreaking tragedy has struck the South Bend Jewish community with the petirah of Chana Malka Zweig A”H, 21, and her brother, Yosef Yehuda Zweig Z”L 18, following a drowning accident on Lake Michigan.

The siblings were on a family vacation when the incident occurred on Monday while they were boating on Lake Michigan. They were transported to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital, where they were later niftar.

Chana Malka A”H and Yosef Yehuda Z”L were the beloved children of R’ Yehoshua and Hadassa Zweig of South Bend.

They were the grandchildren of HaRav Yochanan Zweig, shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva and founder of the Talmudic University of Florida (Yeshiva V’Kollel Beis Moshe Chaim) in Miami Beach.

Baruch Dayan HaEmes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)