Chanukah Hikes Canceled As Winter Returns To Israel In Full Force





After almost two weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures and sunny skies, stormy and cold weather will begin throughout Israel on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the weather will be cold and stormy with strong winds throughout the country. In the north, there will be rain accompanied by thunderstorms and it will snow on the Chermon. The center of the country will be hazy with a chance of rain and there will be sandstorms in the south. In the afternoon, it will rain in the center of the country, accompanied by thunderstorms and there’s a chance of flooding on the coastal plain and in Midbar Yehuda and Yam Hamelech. In the evening, it will rain in the north as well.

The stormy and rainy weather, accompanied by strong winds, hail and thunderstorms is expected to continue on Thursday and Friday. The temperatures will be colder than the seasonal average. There’s a continued chance of flooding in the north, center, Midbar Yehuda and Yam Hamelech. Snow will continue to fall on the Chermon.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority announced that due to the chance of flooding in Midbar Yehuda and the south of Israel, there is a total ban on entering river streams until there is a complete decline in water levels. “There is a danger of death and it’s forbidden to approach the river’s edge during a flood for fear of the collapse of the riverbank.”







