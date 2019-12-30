Expedited Siyum HaShas Parking Available At American Dream Mall





Agudath Israel has announced that it has arranged for expanded and expedited parking to be available at the new American Dream for those attending the Siyum Hashas at MetLife Stadium.

“This arrangement will help with the flow of traffic and the overflow crowd expected to be parking at The Siyum,” remarked Rabbi Shai Markowitz, Director of the Lefkowitz Leadership Initiative at Agudath Israel of America.

The parking at American Dream will feature a streamlined security process, allowing for swifter entering and exiting.

You must download and print out a VIP pass for American Dream parking to be presented upon arrival. You will not be able to park at American Dream without the VIP pass. The cost is $40, payable at the gate through credit card only. Parking for the Siyum will be in Garage A and Lot 26.

There is a covered walkway from American Dream parking to MetLife Stadium.

In honor of The Siyum, American Dream will be contributing 50% of Siyum parking revenue to Agudath Israel for those who submit the proper VIP pass and park in the designated area.

To download an American Dream VIP parking pass click here or visit https://www.thesiyum.org/guide#parking







