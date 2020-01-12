Motzei Shabbos News Round-Up From Israel

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu thanked President Trump for applying new financial sanctions against Iran. “I applaud President Trump for his leadership and his decision to apply additional sanctions against the terrorist regime of Iran, who is suppressing the Iranian people and threatening peace across the globe.”

Police announced that one man was pronounced dead and another seriously injured in an act of violence that took place near the town of Hura in the Negev. The two men were brought for treatment to Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva where one of the men died as a result of the injuries he suffered during the attack that involved gunshots and stone-throwing.

A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Umm al-Fahm was killed in an accident that took place on Highway 22 near Kiryat Bialik. At the end of a lengthy CPR effort by United Hatzalah and MDA the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 41-year-old man was seriously injured and a 63-year-old woman was lightly injured when violence broke out between neighbors in Haifa on Hativat Golani Street. The injured received treatment at the scene by United Hatzalah volunteers and MDA teams.

A 91-year-old woman was killed when she was caught in a fire that broke out in a third-floor apartment on Menachem Begin Street in Netanya.

