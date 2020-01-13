Williamsburg: Shomrim Apprehend 4 Suspects Stealing Truck, NYPD Makes Arrest [PHOTOS]





Thanks to Williamsburg Shomrim volunteers, four suspects were taken into custody for stealing a truck.

It happened just after 1:00PM at Classon Avenue and Park Avenue, in the heart of WIlliamsburg’s Jewish community.

The Shomrim volunteers witnessed the 4 suspects steal a truck from in front of a truck mechanic.

They immediately called the NYPD as they followed the truck from a safe distance.

The four men were taken into custody by the NYPD after a short foot pursuit at Willoughby Avenue and Classon Avenue.







