Peleg Protestors Shut Down Highway In Bnei Brak [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





Peleg Yerushalmi began another protest on Monday afternoon in Bnei Brak to object to the arrest of a Yeshiva Bochur named Gamliel Mahadani for failing to register for the IDF.

Instead of carrying out the protest in their usual spot at the Jabotinsky intersection, they gathered at the Coca-Cola Junction – the other main entrance to the city, where the police would not be expecting them.

A large number of police were prepared for the protest, including water canons, horses and police in riot gear if needed.

The protest began with the closure of the highway by Coca-Cola.

As can be seen in the attached videos, police used physical force to remove try and remove the boys from the highway, which was inconveniencing tens of thousands of people.

Last week the Peleg held a protest in Yerushalayim for the same cause.

PHOTOS AND VIDEOS VIA שלומי כהן קבוצת מחאות החרדים הקיצונים

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








