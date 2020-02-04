Coronavirus Panic Reaches Bnei Brak





The worldwide panic over the coronavirus reached Bnei Brak on Monday afternoon when a Bnei Brak resident who had recently been in Thailand walked into a clinic and complained he wasn’t feeling well, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

A number of people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Thailand and the man, who complained of flu-like symptoms, was immediately evacuated to the hospital.

The Meuchedet health clinic, which the patient belongs to, emphasized that although it is acting with the utmost caution, it is most likely that the man is not sick with the coronavirus and he was evacuated to the hospital only as a precaution.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu instructed Health Ministry officials to work on developing a vaccine for the coronavirus at the emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss Israel’s response to the coronavirus. The prime minister also approved plans to build a vaccine production plant in Israel which were presented by Health Minister Yaakov Litzman at the meeting.

