3.8 Earthquake Strikes Northern Israel, Some Haifa Residents Evacuate Buildings





An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale struck west of Haifa at 6:40 a.m. on Thursday morning and was felt in Haifa and in central coastal cities. There were no reports of injuries or damage to properties.

The epicenter of the earthquake was off the coast of Haifa in the Mediterranean Sea.

Israel Police said it received almost 200 calls about the minor earthquake, which shook northern Israel. Some Haifa residents felt their buildings moving for about 4 – 5 seconds and evacuated the building.

A Haifa resident told Ynet: “I live on the 11th floor out of 15. The whole building shook and all my things [in my apartment] shook and I heard a boom in the background.”

“I felt a very strong tremor,” a Caesarea resident told Ynet. “My bed moved and all my closets shook – it was very scary.

