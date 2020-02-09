Possibility Of Snow In Yerushalayim As Cold Front Engulfs Israel





Following another cold, wet and rainy Shabbos in Israel, the cold weather is expected to continue this week with a cold wave hitting Israel on Sunday and the possibility of light snow in Yerushalayim on Sunday and Monday.

A significant drop in temperature will begin on Sunday, with the temperature expected to fall as low as 37.4° Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius) in Jerusalem. There may be light rainfall in Jerusalem which may be mixed with or turned into snow.

The Chermon ski resort in the Golan will be closed on Sunday due to the stormy weather. About 15.75 inches (40 cm) of snow fell on the Chermon on Shabbos.

שבת חורפית: כ-20 סנטימטר של שלג נערמו במפלס התחתון באתר החרמון@rubih67 (צילום: אתר החרמון) pic.twitter.com/tLJ4Qq3bPC — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 8, 2020

On Monday, the temperatures will drop further, to a low of 28° Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius) in Jerusalem. Rain will fall throughout Israel and there may be light snowfall in Jerusalem. The temperature in Tel Aviv is expected to hit a low of 42.8° Fahrenheit (6° Celsius) and Mitzpe Ramon in the south is expected to be as low as 35.6° Fahrenheit (2° Celsius).

On Tuesday there will be a slight increase in temperature but the temperature will still be colder than the seasonal average.

The Israel Water Authority announced on Motzei Shabbos that the Kinneret is 1.3 meters from the red line – 210.10 meters below sea level.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







