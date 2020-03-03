Trump Campaign Sues The Washington Post





Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. today filed a libel lawsuit against The Washington Post for two stories falsely reporting as fact a conspiracy with Russia. The lawsuit, filed today in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, seeks to hold the news organization accountable for intentionally publishing false statements against President Trump’s campaign.

Statement from Jenna Ellis, Senior Legal Adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.:

“Today the President’s re-election campaign has filed suit against The Washington Post for false statements contained in two published articles, including defamatory claims that the campaign ‘tried to conspire with’ a ‘sweeping and systematic’ attack by Russia against the 2016 U.S. presidential election and ‘who knows what sort of aid Russia and North Korea will give to the Trump campaign, now that he has invited them to offer their assistance?’

“The statements were and are 100 percent false and defamatory. The complaint alleges The Post was aware of the falsity at the time it published them, but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign, while misleading its own readers in the process. The campaign files suit to publicly establish the truth and seek appropriate legal remedies for the harm caused by false reporting.”

