The “Lakewood Courtyard” Cautions All Visitors





There is great uncertainty within the medical community regarding the potential impact of novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19. Last week, the New Jersey Department of Health issued guidance to many healthcare facilities, urging all facilities to take proactive measures to help stop the spread of the virus.

One of those measures recommended, was restriction of visitors to facilities.

As such, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY and until further notice, The Lakewood Courtyard is urging caution to all visitors to the community. Please take note of the following:

If there is not a specific reason for which you must visit your loved one at the community, please refrain from visiting.

There are to be absolutely NO CHILDREN under the age of 12 permitted to visit the community. Visitors experiencing any symptoms associated with COVID-19 are strictly prohibited. These symptoms include, but are not limited to: Fever, Cough, Cold Symptoms, and Diarrhea.

Visitors who have recently returned from travelling abroad (especially those who have visited China, Italy, South Korea, Iran, or Japan), are strictly prohibited.

If you must visit your loved one at our community, please be courteous of our staff and residents, and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogens, by doing the following:

Practice good hand hygiene: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer when not near a sink or faucet

If you must cough or sneeze, please do so into your sleeve

If your loved one is on isolation for any reason, you must wear the Personal Protective

Equipment (PPE) that is required for your loved-one’s isolation

Before visiting under any circumstance, please keep in mind that the frail elderly are those who have proven to be at greatest risk for poor outcomes associated with COVID-19. The best way that families can help us protect the elderly residents we serve is by limiting visits at this time.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and appreciate your cooperation.

Regards,

Frank Evegan, CEO







