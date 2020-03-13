Were Ivanka Trump & A.G. Barr Exposed To Coronavirus? Australian Official In Photo Tests Positive





An Australian official was in isolation at a hospital Friday after testing positive for coronavirus, days after meeting U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Ivanka Trump.

Peter Dutton, Australia’s minister for home affairs, returned Down Under from Washington D.C., where he attended a conference with other representatives of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence network, which encompasses the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

“This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat,” Peter Dutton, the Australian Minister for Home Affairs and a member of Australia’s Parliament, said in a statement Friday on Twitter. “I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19. I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive.”

“It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice,” he continued. “I feel fine and will provide and update in due course.”

Medical experts say the coronavirus is most contagious after symptoms occur, but it can also spread beforehand.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether Ivanka Trump is being tested for the illness. The justice department also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Barr’s exposure to infection.

