Tax Day Has Been Moved To July 15





Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that Tax Day will be moved to July 15 from April 15 because of the coronavirus outbreak. The decision comes after widespread complaints over the administration’s plan to give people who owe the IRS an additional 90 days to pay up, without penalties or interest, yet still require them to file their returns by April 15.

At President Donald Trump’s direction, Mnuchin tweeted, “we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

