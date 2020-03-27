Rav Gershon Edelstein: SEVERE PROHIBITION to Daven in Shul!!





translated by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5TJT.com

Instructions from Rabbeinu Maran Rosh HaYeshiva HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein Shlita for Guarding our Health

Dr. Meshulem Hart, Pediatric Specialist and Allergist

Rosh Chodesh Nissan 5780

I was asked to delineate the following public health guidelines:

Do not pray in shuls and closed off areas, only in open areas. One must be careful to maintain a distance of no less than 2 meters from one another and not to shake hands with each other. Adults above the age of sixty and children below Bar Mitzvah should not come to daven in a Tzibbur. These parameters also apply to younger people that have either a fever, or a cough or any chronic ailment. Even [if it is raining or] if it rained on Shabbos – one may not daven in shul. One may not be a guest or visit elderly parents except for the purpose of helping them or providing care. As Shabbos approaches one should prepare liquid soap to wash one’s hands. Effective hand washing (even during the week) must be for a duration of at least 20 seconds Someone who was exposed to a Corona carrier must be careful to isolate himself or herself – even from family members. It is preferable to do so in a separate room (if one exists). When he leaves he should disinfect his hands and follow other disinfecting instructions. Dr. Meshulam Roth

One must fully comply with all instructions from the Ministry of Health.

It is a severe prohibition to violate any of that which was written above – without exception – see the Rambam Hilchos Rotzayach and Shmiras HaNefesh Chapter 11. May it be His will that we soon merit a speedy Yeshuah.

(Moreinu HaRav) Y. Gershon Edelstein

The translator can be reached at [email protected]







