Israeli-Arab Town Has 2nd Highest Rate Of COVID-19 Infections In Israel





The rate of infections in the northern Israeli-Arab municipality of Deir al-Asad rose overnight and is now the second-highest in the country among communities with populations over 5,000 people, right after Bnei Brak.

Deir al-Asad, which was designated as a restricted zone, had the 7th highest rate of infections as of Motzei Shabbos. A total of 17 new cases were diagnosed on Sunday, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the town to 89.

Other communities in Israel with high rates of infection in relation to its population are Kfar Chabad, Efrat, Mizpe Ramon, Migdal Haemek, Elad, Modiin Illit, Kochav Yaakov and Kiryat Ye’arim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








