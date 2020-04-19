LAKEWOOD: TODAY: Lev Rochel Bikur Cholim COVID Plasma Initiative: PLASMA DRIVE TODAY

In order to be tested, all of the following requirements must be met:

• You had to have had real symptoms, like fever over 99°F. Slight symptoms like a cold or a headache are not enough.

• You must be completely symptom-free for at least a week.

• You must be willing to donate blood and possibly travel up to an hour to do so.

YOU MUST REGISTER HERE ONLINE FIRST, OR CALL OUR OFFICE AT 732.905.3020.

NO DRIVE UPS WITHOUT PRE REGISTRATION.

Important: If you take the test planning not to donate blood, or if you will use the results of the antibodies to determine if you can lower your social distancing, such as interacting with the elderly, this is dangerous and immoral, and can lead to more deaths in our community, r”l.

The only purpose of undergoing this test is to see if you have blood that can help other stricken with COVID-19. Please do not use it for any other purpose.

If you had COVID-19 and meet these requirements, consider donating your blood plasma for plasma-derived therapy. You can help save someone’s life.

Some frequently asked questions:

How can my blood help save a life?

If you’ve had COVID-19 and recovered, your blood most likely has antibodies in it that are able to attack the COVID-19 virus. Plasma, which is the component of your blood that contains antibodies, can be used to treat COVID-19 patients and give them a better chance of fighting off the virus. Similar plasma donations have been successfully used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Can I donate plasma even though my locality has a stay-at-home order?

Yes. Blood and plasma donations are an exception to stay-at-home orders.

What does the process of convalescent COVID-19 plasma donation entail?

Plasma will be taken in the same fashion that blood is taken from a vein in your arm. It’s simple and fast.

YOU MUST REGISTER BY CLICKING HERE ONLINE FIRST, OR CALL OUR OFFICE AT 732.905.3020.

NO DRIVE UPS WITHOUT PRE REGISTRATION. ONCE YOU REGISTER, YOU WILL BE NOTIFIED OF LOCATION AND TIMING FOR TESTING.