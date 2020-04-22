Health Ministry Fouls Up, As Corona Death Toll In Israel Mis-Reported Again





The current, accurate, total number of deaths due to the Covid-19 Virus in Israel stands at 184. The Health Ministry mistakenly reported the total as being 197 earlier in the day. A short while later, they recanted and stated that the lower number was indeed accurate.

The second and more accurate posting of statistics by the Health Ministry listed the total number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Israel rose to 13,942.

Thus far, 4,507 patients have recovered from the disease from among that number.

While 142 patients remain in serious condition and 113 of them are on ventilators. The number of patients in serious condition continues to decline.

