FRIGHTENING: Israeli COVID-19 Patient Re-Infected After Release From Hospital





An alarming incident occurred in Tiveria when an 86-year-old man who had seemingly completely recovered from the coronavirus and was released from the hospital after testing negative twice for the virus had a relapse, a Channel 12 News report said.

The man was re-admitted to the hospital due to serious breathing difficulties and tested positive for the coronavirus again. He is now in serious condition, sedated and on a ventilator.

“There have been similar incidents in the world,” a member of the medical staff at Poriyah said. “We currently have no explanation for what happened. We know that it wasn’t due to an error in testing since two tests were carried out with a 24-hour interval as required and according to all instructions.”

The man is a resident of a nursing home in Tiveria and has pre-existing medical conditions.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








