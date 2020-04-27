Businesses Partner With Chai Lifeline Corporate Coalition To Help Community’s Most Vulnerable





Like the rest of us, businesses big and small have been shaken by the Coronavirus crisis. The global economy has been upended. Stimulus packages have been rolled out. Yet there is nothing quite as stimulating as helping a child in need.

“We kept on asking ourselves: What can we do as a company to fight back against this pandemic and make a positive impact?” said entrepreneur and startup advisor Joel Wolh, owner of PPC Revolution. “Then Chai Lifeline Corporate Coalition called.”

Chai Lifeline, the international children’s health support network, is dedicated to helping children with serious pediatric illnesses and their families. In recent weeks, Chai Lifeline has delivered thousands of meals, provided personal protective equipment to immunocompromised families, distributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in emergency financial assistance, and shipped hundreds of care packages to quarantined children.

“We are all impacted by this global health crisis,” said Rabbi Simcha Scholar, CEO of Chai Lifeline. “However, children with weakened immune systems and their families are particularly at-risk right now. We’ve seen unprecedented demand for our services and we remain committed to helping everyone as best we can.”

To meet the needs of children with illness, Chai Lifeline has launched “Isolated Together,” an emergency response campaign to help families during this critical time.

The response has been incredible. Businesses from virtually every sector have joined CCC. Fashion companies like Mimu Maxi, finance firms like Landmark Tax Group, real estate agencies like Mavrik, tech service companies like Fello, David Stanton of Eastern Union and a LinkedIn influencer, and media companies like Joel Media are among the many proud members of the Coalition.

“We are all looking for ways to help others in these trying times,” said Marc Bodner, CEO of L&R Distributors, a national supermarket and drugstore distributor. “When an order came in for protective masks, one of our outside sales partners decided to donate his commission on that sale to a worthy cause that L&R supports, Chai Lifeline. We were so touched by this gesture, that we matched the donation to this incredible organization.”

When Bodner mentioned this to a mask supplier, they were so moved that they made their own significant donation on the spot. The ripple effect of one individual who is thinking of others has already had a profound effect, raising close to $20,000 in one day.

“We recognize the opportunity we have here to make a real difference and create a world of good,” adds Bodner. “We are encouraging other companies who sell PPE to join our movement and to donate a portion of their proceeds to Chai Lifeline because in times like these, helping each other is the only way to move forward.”

Pearl Ausch of First Choice Shipping put it perfectly. “None of us really know what the future holds, but we do know one thing: the more we invest in our community, in our children, in those who need us most, the better we will all come out of this.”

Chai Lifeline invites your business to join the corporate coalition by visiting www.isolatedtogether.org and signing up for a corporate team page here. Your partnership will ensure that children with life-threatening illnesses and their families receive critical services and support.







