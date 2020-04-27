Woman Arrested For Stealing Unmarked NYPD Vehicle





Police on Saturday arrested a woman they say stole an NYPD lieutenant’s police vehicle in Harlem.

Officials say at approximately 11:15 p.m., the lieutenant got out of his unmarked car at Madison Avenue and E 132nd Street and began to run after a suspect in a gun case.

The lieutenant left his keys in the car during the chase when 28-year-old Kassie Moses then took his vehicle for a ride, heading to the Madison Avenue Bridge.

Moses struck another NYPD vehicle driven by a captain according to the New York Post, then got stuck in traffic where officials tracked her down.

Police arrested Moses and charged her with grand larceny of an automobile, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

(Source: 1010WINS)







