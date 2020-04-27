SOCIAL DISTANCING? See The Video Taken On This American Airlines Flight





Some criticism of Fort Worth-based American Airlines after a passenger boarded a weekend flight and found it nearly full, with no social distancing guidelines being practiced.

On April 25 American Airlines Flight 388 left JFK Airport in New York City, bound for Charlotte, North Carolina. That’s not unusual.

But what passenger Erin Strine did find troubling was the number of people on the plane and the inability to practice social distancing.

Strine posted a short video on Twitter of the elbow-to-elbow passengers saying, “Well silly me thinking that an airline would adhere to social distancing guidelines. Currently abroad a nearly full @AmericanAir flight and I’ve never felt less safe or cared for in my entire life.”

