JetBlue Becomes 1st US Airline To Require Passengers Wear Face Masks





JetBlue announced Monday that beginning May 4, they will require that all passengers wear face coverings during travel to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The company is now the first major U.S. airline to implement that new policy.

Previously, the airline required all crew members wear face coverings while working.

“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself it’s about protecting those around you,” said president and chief operating officer of JetBlue, Joanna Geraghty. “This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well.”

Travelers will be asked to cover their mouth and nose during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning.

On Monday, Delta announced that it will join American, United and JetBlue airlines in requiring employees to wear face masks or face coverings.

