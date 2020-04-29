Violent Confrontations Between Police & Beit Shemesh Residents [VIDEOS]





Israel Police, who are enforcing a lockdown in Beit Shemesh due to a high infection rate of the coronavirus, discovered a building in which dozens of students were learning on Tuesday.

The police also found a shul nearby where tefillos were being held contrary to Health Ministry regulations.

When the police began to enforce order and disperse the participants, violence ensured during which hundreds of Beit Shemesh residents threw rocks and other objects at the police, yelling calls of “Nazis.” Two police vehicles were damaged.

The police arrested seven suspects on charges of illegal gatherings, disorderly conduct, and assaulting police officers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








