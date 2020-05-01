Javits Center Hospital Closing; Treated 1,000+ Amid Pandemic





Friday is closing day for the temporary field hospital set up at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The final few dozen patients are scheduled to be released by the end of the day.

A little more than 1000 patients were treated at the massive facility over the last month.

The Army Corps of Engineers set up the sprawling site inside the country’s biggest convention center at the end of March.

Now that New York appears to be past the peak of the pandemic, the Javits Medical Center will close – but this facility and the other three military-run field hospitals in the area won’t be broken down yet.

Key FEMA equipment and supplies will remain in case there is second wave of coronavirus.

