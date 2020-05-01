Javits Center Hospital Closing; Treated 1,000+ Amid Pandemic

New York, NY, March 26, 2020--FEMA is working with the Department of Health and Human Services and the state of New York to complete the construction of a 1,000-bed medical station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City to care for patients with special health needs. These medical stations increase local healthcare capabilities and can be tailored to meet local requirements. Photo by K.C. Wilsey/FEMA

Friday is closing day for the temporary field hospital set up at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The final few dozen patients are scheduled to be released by the end of the day.

A little more than 1000 patients were treated at the massive facility over the last month.

The Army Corps of Engineers set up the sprawling site inside the country’s biggest convention center at the end of March.

Now that New York appears to be past the peak of the pandemic, the Javits Medical Center will close – but this facility and the other three military-run field hospitals in the area won’t be broken down yet.

Key FEMA equipment and supplies will remain in case there is second wave of coronavirus.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)