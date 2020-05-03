WATCH: Trump Rips Former President Bush After Video Calling For Unity During COVID-19





Former President George W. Bush called on Americans to abandon partisan divides in the face of the “sheer threat” of the coronavirus pandemic in a video released on Saturday.

Bush’s comments come as Democratic governors clash with Republican President Donald Trump over the White House’s coronavirus response, and even drugs that could treat the virus are politicized.

But President Trump on Sunday took aim at George W. Bush after the former Republican president issued his call to push partisanship aside amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In an early morning tweet on Sunday, Trump called out Bush for his failure to support him as he faced an impeachment trial earlier this year over his alleged dealings with Ukraine. He cited apparent comments from Fox News anchor Pete Hegseth, who asked why Bush didn’t push for “putting partisanship aside” amid the trial.

“He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history,” Trump said.

.@PeteHegseth “Oh bye the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside.” @foxandfriends He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020

“Let us remember how small our differences are in the face of this sheer threat,” Bush said. “In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together.”

In the nearly 3-minute video, shared by the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Bush said he saw the nation “embrace unavoidable new duties” after the 9/11 terror attacks, and that “spirit is alive and well in America.” The former president also issued a warning that the impact of the pandemic will not be felt equally.

“Let’s remember that the suffering we experience as a nation does not fall evenly. In the days to come, it will be especially important to care in practical ways for the elderly, the ill and the unemployed,” Bush said. More than 30 million people have filed for unemployment in the last six weeks, as the economy has largely shut down to combat the pandemic.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







