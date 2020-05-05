108 Potential COVID-19 Vaccines In The Works Worldwide





The World Health Organization says 108 potential Covid-19 vaccines are in development around the world, according to documents posted on its website.

Eight of the potential vaccines have been approved for clinical trials.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) trial in the US was the first to start testing on human subjects, on March 16.

Groups from around the world are in pre-clinical evaluation, including the University of Tokyo, Tulane University, University of Alberta and the University of Pittsburgh. In all, they total 100 groups, up from 96 on April 30th, according to the WHO.

