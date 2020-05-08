Magen David Adom Profiles Four Chareidi Women Helping During COVID-19





Four Chareidi women from the Bnei Brak area, all working and raising children, while at the same time finding time to volunteer at Magen David Adom, care for the sick and the injured, and save lives. Recently, they also are taking part in the national fight against the spread of the Corona virus, taking samples and evacuating confirmed patients to hospitals and inpatient hotels

Racheli Danhi (30), a mother of three children, has been working in tele-banking and has been a volunteer at Magen David Adom for a year and a half. “It has always been a dream to volunteer for MDA,” Racheli said. “Growing up in a home where giving is of utmost value, and as I have always been attracted to the medical world, I viewed MDA as heroes. Beyond helping others, the power to save lives personally means a lot for me. I believe that everyone has something good that he can do for others, and I found it in volunteering at Magen David Adom and saving lives. ”

Naomi Knoll (28), mother of two children, a psychology student and in recent months also a volunteer at Magen David Adom. “After I became a mother, I had the desire to know how to give people medical treatment, and I decided to take the EMT course in MDA. After completing the course, I volunteered every week on the ambulance, and since the beginning of the Corona crisis in Israel, I volunteered at the 101 Emergency Call Center as well. My family has been very supportive of me from the beginning, helping me with the children and doing everything so I can to succeed. I had a particularly exciting moment when I heard that one of my sons, who was in a kindergarten, was proud to tell his friends in the kindergarten that his mother was volunteering on ambulances. I feel that MDA is a supportive and embracing family that I’ve been privileged to be part of it, and that I just want to keep moving forward, helping as many people as possible and saving lives. ”

Ora Shafer (33), mother of a 9-year-old girl, works at a plant for various technological solutions, and for about two years has been a volunteer at MDA. “I decided not to give up on my dream of caring for people and saving lives, and two years later I participated in MDA’S EMT course. Today I am also an ambulance driver and volunteer almost every week. I think there is a real need for more and more ultra-orthodox women to work in the medical field. It is important first of all for our self-development, but not least for the cases where women in the sector need medical care, and feel much more comfortable that a woman will take care of them. ”

Miri Shulman (26), a mother of a year and a half year old daughter, works as a personal assistant to the CEO and has been a volunteer at MDA for more than two years. “The medical world has always been very intriguing to me,” Miri said. “From the age of 17, I worked as a lifeguard in the pool, and by that time I had realized how extensive first-aid knowledge was meaningful. My daughter was born at week 29, and my medical knowledge gave me a lot of confidence in coping with her condition, both initially at the hospital and later when we returned home with her. With full support from the family, I have volunteered several times at the “Drive Thru” testing complex in Bnei Brak, and it was a privilege for me to take part in the national struggle against the spread of the virus. ”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







