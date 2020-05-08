Member of Pence’s Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19





A member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from CNN.

The development was first reported by Bloomberg News.

The report says the vice president’s flight to Iowa was delayed at Joint Base Andrews for around an hour Friday morning.

The staffer who tested positive was not on the trip but there was concerned about people on the plane being in contact with the individual.

The vice president’s office has refused to comment.

The trip to Iowa is still moving forward.

